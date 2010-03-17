The Amazing CDO Presentation Of Michael Lewis's 24-Year Old Muse

Photo: www.musicforyouth.org

This is Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart.You might call her Michael Lewis’s muse.



For as we learned yesterday on Deal Journal, it was her paper — written when she was at Harvard — that gave him the inspiration for his new book The Big Short.

Today she is an analyst at Morgan Stanley, according to LinkedIn.

What made Lewis so fond of the paper?

We read through it, and what’s great about it is the clear-eyed illustration of how the CDO market metastasized and turned into such an out-of-control monster.

If you’re still confused about this market, you don’t want to miss this.

We break it down here >

