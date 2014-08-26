Anna Gunn Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress For 'Breaking Bad'

Score a win for “Breaking Bad.”

Anna Gunn takes the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the Emmys.

Gunn beat out Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”), Christine Baranski (“The Good Life”), and Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”).

This is Gunn’s second Emmy win for her role as Skyler White on the AMC drama.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.