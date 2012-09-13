'Millionaire Madam' Says Prosecutors Want Her To Talk About A Certain Person

Photo: Dr. Phil screenshot

Anna Gristina, who has been dubbed the “Millionaire Madam”/”Soccer mum Madam”, appeared on Dr. Phil after being released from Rikers on bail. During her talk show interview, Gristina told Dr. Phil that she believes “in her heart of hearts” that the prosecutors have “an agenda” to get her to talk about a specific person.



She told Dr. Phil that they have told her the name of one person and the other person they will not disclose.

So far, Gristina has refused to name names.

“I have a deep sense of loyalty and I’m Scottish. It was the way I was raised. Your word is everything and your friendship. I’m not going to hurt somebody with a family,” she said.

She claims that she doesn’t know what the prosecutors want.

“They have not told me why they want them,” she said, adding, “I won’t put the nail in somebody who was very-dear-to-me’s coffin.”

Gristina was arrested in February on a single felony count of promoting prostitution.

Prosecutors claim that she was running an Upper East Side brothel catering to millionaire clients.

If convicted, she could face seven years in prison.

