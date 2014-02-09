Olympic Snowboarder Tries To Climb Back Up The Hill After A False Start, Fails In Hilarious Fashion

Anna Gasser, one of the favourites in snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics, got off to an awful and hilarious start in her first run on Sunday.

Gasser left the start house too early, resulting in a false start.

When she tried to climb back up the steep hill so she could restart, comedy ensued.

Not going to happen:

Her coach took a tumble too:

Eventually she made it back to the top by walking around to the stairs.

Success:

