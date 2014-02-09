Olympic Snowboarder Tries To Climb Back Up The Hill After A False Start, Fails In Hilarious Fashion

Tony Manfred
Anna gasser failBBC

Anna Gasser, one of the favourites in snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Olympics, got off to an awful and hilarious start in her first run on Sunday.

Gasser left the start house too early, resulting in a false start.

When she tried to climb back up the steep hill so she could restart, comedy ensued.

Not going to happen:

Olympic slopestyle failBBC

Her coach took a tumble too:

Coach slippingBBC

Eventually she made it back to the top by walking around to the stairs.

Success:

Anna gasserBBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us