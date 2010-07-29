Police Arrest Another Sexy Russian Spy For Smuggling Night Vision Goggles

Goodbye Anna Chapman, hello Anna Fermanova.



NY Post tracked down the story of a 24-year-old Latvian who was caught at JFK on her way to Moscow with a $7,000 Raptor 4X Night Vision Weapons Sight and with two other night-vision devices worth $4,000 each.

The timeline is a somewhat confusing. US Customs detained the blonde bombshell back in March, confiscated her weapons gear, and allowed her to fly to Moscow. She was arrested on return to the US, earlier this month. Now she is in house arrest at her parent’s place in Plano, TX.

Her side of the story:

“I am a US citizen. I grew up in America. I am not a spy — that is just funny,” she told The Post. “I am freaking out right now.”

The other side, via NY Daily News:

But court documents make Fermanova sound like quite the femme fatale.

They say a confidential informant tipped off federal immigration agents in February that Fermanova was in the market for weapons accessories.

Fermanova was charged with “knowingly and intentionally” attempting to export “defence articles on the United States Munitions list” – charges that carry 10 years in prison.

