Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Are Expecting Their First Child—Here's Today's Buzz

- “Dictator” star Anna Faris, 35, and her funnyman hubby Chris Pratt, 32, are expecting their first child. “I would love to have eight kids!” Faris told E! Online in September. (Get to know Chris Pratt HERE.)
- Russell Brand has signed on to host the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in June. Get him to the Gibson Amphitheatre!
- We’ve told you before but no one believed us so we’ll tell you again—Britney Spears has signed on as a judge on Simon Cowell’s “X Factor” for a cool $15 million paycheck.
- Pretty boy Brad Pitt has been named the new face of Chanel’s iconic No. 5 fragrance.
- FOX picked up Mindy Kaling’s new comedy series “It’s Messy” that will likely be paired with Zooey Deschanel’s “New Girl” in the fall line up. Match made in hipster heaven.
- Tom Gabel, of Florida rock band Against Me! has come out as transgender.
- Rihanna hospitalized for exhaustion and dehydration following a night of hard partying—but the incidents are totally unrelated, right RiRi?
Now check out who we think should be cast in the highly anticipated “50 Shades of Grey” film >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.