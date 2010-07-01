Sexy Russian Startup Spy Video Could Have Been Yours For $500

Mediaite has obtained footage of Anna Chapman, the New York City startup enthusiast and alleged Russian spy, talking about her experience at Entrepreneur Week.



Entrepreneur Week’s founders were shopping the video around yesterday — we were quoted $500 for a non-exclusive Internet-only licence.

Anna has been on three consecutive New York Post covers, and she is, after all, an attractive Russian (alleged) spy. So if you have exclusive footage, pictures, or stories about Anna, you too could be in line for an easy payday.

Check it out:



Check out some glamour shots from Anna’s Facebook page →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.