Sexy Spy Anna Chapman Is Now A Banker In Russia

So basically this is totally awesome.



According to CNN, the sexy Russian spy Anna Chapman has a new job: she’s the advisor to the President of FundServicesBank.

What’s she going to be working on specifically? According to a statement on the company’s website, which we can’t find, she’ll be focusing on: “IT innovations, and is currently working on a book about the new opportunities that internet offers in that area”.

(via @lwinthorpe)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.