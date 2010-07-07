The Sexy Startup Spy Stays In The News

Photo: Facebook

Anna Chapman is a lot like the Russian spy ring scandal of which she has become the centrepiece: red hot, but lacking in substance.None of the 10 alleged spies have actually been charged with espionage. That is not, it appears, for a lack of evidence tying them to Moscow, but rather because none of them seem to have had access to anything secret or important.



That’s pretty much the story with Anna. There’s nothing to suggest she ever dug up any secrets that could justify Russia’s alleged investment in her. She showed up at NYC startup events, but doesn’t appear to be much of an entrepreneur outside her imagination. Yet she’s still grabbing headlines.

Why?

Two reasons:

She’s a hot Russian spy. That pretty much sells itself.

Her career as a spy and socialite, while not exactly a success, was very colourful. There are simply a lot of great stories about Anna for the tabloids to feed off.

What sort of stories? And just how big a story is she?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.