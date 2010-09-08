Sexy Spy Anna Chapman Is Russia's Poster-Girl For Anti-Americanism, May Run For Office

We know you’ve been wondering what the sexy Russian spy Anna Chapman has been up to since she left America, then this is for you.



According to Der Spiegel, Chapman is wildly popular and is considering running for the Duma (their Congress). Apparently this would not be the first time a spook turned politician.

She’s also launching a personal website, and her popularity can be explained, in part, due to the Russian inferiority complex:

Chapman has become a fetish for a resentful nation, embodying most Russians’ deep dislike of the United States. Most of all, the Anna cult helps to gloss over the severely battered reputation of Russia’s intelligence agencies, which are infected by the same ailments afflicting the entire country: nepotism, corruption and greed.

The head of Russian foreign intelligence, for example, spends his weekends relaxing at a country house on a 10,000-square-meter (roughly two-acre) property. His annual salary of €140,000 ($178,000) is hardly sufficient to pay for the estate or, for that matter, for his 587-square-meter (6,300-square-foot) apartment in Moscow. Russians are very familiar with these figures, because President Dmitry Medvedev has forced the heads of the intelligence agencies to disclose their assets.

Anna, looking self-conscious as she sits in the Starlite, personifies the country’s misery. She is no master spy, no creation of the KGB, feared, in part, for its efficiency. She is an attractive intern, not a warrior.

