Sexy Russian Spy Anna Chapman Poses For Maxim Magazine

Russian spy Anna Chapman posed in lingerie for this month’s issue of Maxim Russia.



Maxim is a UK-based company, so we can’t exactly call this treason.

Needless to say, this feature would boost Maxim’s dwindling sales numbers in the US. Check out the video (risque but safe for work):



Don’t miss: The Only 25 US Magazines That Gained Circulation In 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.