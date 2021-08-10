A timeline of allegations against YouTuber Anna Campbell, whose ex-girlfriends spoke out about alleged abuse and drug use

On August 8, Taylor, Pendergraff, and Smith had a public Twitter fight.

On August 7, Pendergraff wrote on Twitter that she “no longer wants to be associated with the victims of Anna Campbell” and would be “handling [her] case solo” as opposed to joint representation with Jade and Natalia. The next day, Jade liked a series of tweets questioning why Pendergraff had removed her lawsuit support GoFundMe from her social media bios and speculating whether it was a “scam.”

Pendergraff later denied rumors she was “scamming” people with the GoFundMe on Twitter, sharing purported screenshots from Maddy and Natalia wherein they appear to request to be disassociated with the GoFundMe.

She later said in a Twitter thread that all funds from the GoFundMe were still going to be used for legal purposes, but noted that this might “take a while” due to the length of the legal process.

She later accused the pair of “painting [her] as a villain, pointing out that Jade’s friend made a (since-deleted) YouTube video about the GoFundMe rumors.

Jade later spoke out on the situation, writing on Twitter that she has “never seen one penny” of Pendergraff’s GoFundMe money.

On August 10, Pendergraff released a statement on Twitter claiming that Jade spread false information to a drama channel about her GoFundMe, including the claim that money from the campaign was “trickling into her bank account.” Pendergraff refuted these allegations and said that the pair had no issues with the GoFundMe prior to their falling out.

Since the explosive June 24 video, social-media analytics site Social Blade reports that Campbell has lost over 9,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. On the day “We Are Survivors” was uploaded, Campbell’s channel lost 2,000 subscribers.

“Trash “channel creator Tana Mongeau has since distanced herself from Campbell. On July 2, Mongeau said on Twitter: “If I was ever friends with an influencer and it comes out that they were a predator or abuser, they are no longer my friends. Period. Ghosted. Unfollowed. Blocked. Believe the victims always.”

Campbell recently appeared to threaten YouTuber Trisha Paytas with legal action in the comment section of Paytas’ July 29 vlog, where they revealed that they would be discussing Campbell and the allegations made against her. In a YouTube comment on the video, Campbell wrote, “keep in mind its not right to throw around terms like ‘pedo’ and ‘rapist’ before a person is found guilty.”

In response, Paytas also hit out at Campbell in the August 5 episode of their podcast ‘Enemies.’ They said, “I’m the wrong person you want to make these slight threats to. They aren’t even slight, they’re pretty serious threats, implying some pretty serious things.”

Regarding the allegations, Paytas added, “I’ll say it right now, no one has any business having private conversations and private meetups with underage fans. She’s 26. How does she have a platform? How is she not in jail with James Charles and Austin Jones? Don’t blame it on mental illness, you’re sick in the head.”

When approached for comment, Campbell denied all accusations brought against her.