'Pitch Perfect' stars had a raging time with a joint bachelor-bachelorette party

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin threw the most adorable joint bachelorette and bachelor party over the weekend.

The “Pitch Perfect” costars started their parties separately, but rather than staying apart, they ended the night with an epic reunion.

Astin and his groomsmen started their day around the pool while the ladies celebrated with a brunch and croquet.

As night approached, the two groups met up for a country-themed bash with some line dancing at the Cowboy Palace Saloon in Chatsworth, California, according to People.

The couple and members of the wedding party documented the day’s events with a series of photos on Instagram, and they are seriously the cutest.













Their fellow “Pitch Perfect” costar Brittany Snow, who is one of the bridesmaids, was also there to help celebrate.



The had a blast line dancing.



And there was even karaoke, because of course.





The couple began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement with an Instagram post in January.

This is one “pitch perfect” romance.



