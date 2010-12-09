Sex Charges Against Assange May Collapse, As One Accuser Reportedly Stops Cooperating

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The popular Australian website Crikey has a report suggesting that the prosecution of Julian Assange in Sweden may be hitting the skidsAnna Ardin, one of the two complainants in the rape and sexual assault case against WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Julian Assange, has left Sweden, and may have ceased actively co-operating with the Swedish prosecution service and her own lawyer, sources in Sweden told Crikey today.



Where is she?

Ardin, who also goes by the name Bernardin, has moved to the West Bank in the Palestinian Territories, as part of a Christian outreach group, aimed at bringing reconciliation between Palestinians and Israelis. She has moved to the small town of Yanoun, which sits close to Israel’s security/sequestration wall. Yanoun is constantly besieged by fundamentalist Jewish settlers, and international groups have frequently stationed themselves there.

Weird.

Also, you can follow Anna Ardin on Twitter. Her last Tweet translates to:

CIA agent, rabid feminist / Muslim lover, a Christian fundamentalist, flat & fatally in love with a man, can you even be all the time?

