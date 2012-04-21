HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Russian Socialite Is Selling This $50 Million Time Warner centre Condo So She Can Move To Hollywood

Photo: Corcoran

Earlier this month, Russian socialite and aspiring actress Anna Anissimova listed her 75th floor apartment in the Time Warner centre for $50 million.The listing photos have finally surfaced, so we can take a peek inside.



Anissimova, 27, is the daughter of Vasily Anissimova, a Russian who made a fortune in aluminium and iron ore. She’s reportedly planning to move to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

If the three-bedroom, 3,900-square-foot apartment actually sells for that huge price tag, apartment 75A would earn the title of the second most expensive apartment, based on square footage, in New York. First place belongs to another Russian socialite, Ekatarina Rybolovleva, the 22-year-old daughter of Dmitry Rybolovlev, who bought an apartment at 15 Central Park West for $88 million.

