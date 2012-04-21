HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Russian Socialite Is Selling This $50 Million Time Warner centre Condo So She Can Move To Hollywood

Earlier this month, Russian socialite and aspiring actress Anna Anissimova listed her 75th floor apartment in the Time Warner centre for $50 million.The listing photos have finally surfaced, so we can take a peek inside.

Anissimova, 27, is the daughter of Vasily Anissimova, a Russian who made a fortune in aluminium and iron ore. She’s reportedly planning to move to Hollywood to pursue an acting career.

If the three-bedroom, 3,900-square-foot apartment actually sells for that huge price tag, apartment 75A would earn the title of the second most expensive apartment, based on square footage, in New York. First place belongs to another Russian socialite, Ekatarina Rybolovleva, the 22-year-old daughter of Dmitry Rybolovlev, who bought an apartment at 15 Central Park West for $88 million.

Welcome to 25 Columbus Circle, apartment 75A.

The main living room has space for a grand piano and great views of Central Park.

The kitchen features oak and glass cabinetry, a SubZero refrigerator, double freezer drawers and wine cooler, a five-burner Miele cooktop and dishwasher, and a Thermador oven.

The apartment has 14-foot ceilings throughout.

The master bathroom has a custom designed marble and mosaic Jacuzzi tub.

The master bathroom also has a glass-enclosed circular rain shower.

The double master bedroom has his and her walk-in closets.

We love the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Check out the view.

