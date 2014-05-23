Ann Taylor Loft Disastrously Photoshops Swimsuit Model

Fashion retailers just can’t seem to lay off Photoshop.

The latest retailer guilty of butchering a model’s photo is Ann Taylor Loft, which cropped part of a woman’s stomach out of an ad for a bikini. Jezebel first reported on the blunder.

The offending ad has since been removed from the website.

Here’s the damage:

One side of the model’s torso appears to be missing entirely. A close-up look shows just how bad the editing job is:

