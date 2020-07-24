76 Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey stores are closing after parent company Ascena filed for bankruptcy — here's the list

- On Thursday, Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced plans to close approximately 1,100 stores.
- Among those 1,100 stores are 10 Ann Taylor stores, 28 Ann Taylor Factory stores, nine LOFT stores, 21 LOFT Outlet stores, and eight Lou & Grey stores.
Ascena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday.
The company, which operates Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, Lane Bryant, Justice, Catherines, and Cacique, said it would close approximately 1,100 underperforming stores.
The bulk of the closures are Catherines stores – which will shut down amid an intellectual property sale to City Chic – and Justice stores.
But a group of Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey stores are set to shutter as well.
In bankruptcy court filings, Ascena disclosed that 10 Ann Taylor stores, 28 Ann Taylor Factory stores, nine LOFT stores, 21 LOFT Outlet stores, and eight Lou & Grey stores will close.
“Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Justice and Lou & Grey have incredibly loyal customers who are at the centre of everything we do. These iconic brands have significant long-term potential and we continue to deliver on their mission to provide all women and girls with fashion and inspiration to live confidently every day,” Ascena CEO Gary Muto said in a press release about the bankruptcy.
“This comprehensive restructuring, as well as the actions we are taking to optimise our brand portfolio and store fleet, mark a new start for our company and will allow us to expand our customer-focused strategies across her mobile, online, and store experiences.”
Here are the Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey stores that are slated to close:
Ann Taylor:
968 Chapel St., New Haven, Connecticut
1713 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pearlridge Centre, 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Aiea, Hawaii
Penn Square Mall, 1901 Northwest Expressway, Room 1036, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Ala Moana Centre, 98-1005 Moanalua Rd., Honolulu, Hawaii
The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd., Space #b107, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Southdale Centre, 10 Southdale Centre, Room 1155, Edina, Minnesota
Ridgedale Centre, 12719 Wayzata Boulevard, Minnetonka, Minnesota
Plazas las Americas, 525 F. D. Roosevelt Ave., San Juan, Puerto Rico
The Mall of San Juan, 1000 Mall of San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Ann Taylor Factory:
Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Ave., Lakewood, Colorado
Silver Sands Factory Stores, 10406 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin, Florida
Vacaville Premium Outlets, 321 Nut Tree Rd., Vacaville, California
Waterloo Premium Outlets, 655 Route 318, Waterloo, New York
Gaffney Premium Outlets, 400 Factory Shops Blvd., Gaffney, South Carolina
Lebanon Premium Outlets, One Outlet Village Blvd., Lebanon, Tennessee
Outlets Park City, 6699 N. Landmark Dr., Park City, Utah
Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10830 Factory Shops Blvd., Gulfport, Mississippi
Outlets at Loveland, 5817 McWhinney Blvd., Loveland, Colorado
Outlets at Silverthorne, 125-A Stephens Way, Silverthorne, Colorado
Manchester Designer Outlets, 16 Wyman Ln., Manchester Centre, Vermont
Albertville Premium Outlets, 6500 Labeaux Avenue NE, Albertville, Minnesota
Jackson Premium Outlets, 537 Monmouth Rd., Jackson, New Jersey
Calhoun Premium Outlets, 455 Belwood Rd., Calhoun, Georgia
Concord Mills, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Concord, North Carolina
Puerto Rico Premium Outlets, 1 Prime Outlets Blvd, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico
Petaluma Village Premium Outlet, 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, California
Osage Beach Premium Outlets, 4540 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, Missouri
Naples Outlet Centre, 6060 Collier Blvd., Naples, Florida
Outlets at West Branch, 2990 Cook Rd., West Branch, Michigan
Philadelphia Mills, 1556 Franklin Mills Circle, Rm. 641, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Napa Premium Outlets, 681 Factory Store Dr., Napa, California
Tanger Outlet Foxwoods, 455 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Connecticut
Tanger Outlet Commerce, 800 Steven B Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, Georgia
Outlets Williamsburg, 150 Tanger Dr., Williamsburg, Iowa
Tanger Outlet Westgate, 6800 N. 95th Avenue, Glendale, Arizona
Cincinnati Premium Outlets, 885 Premium Outlets Dr., Monroe, Ohio
Denver Premium Outlets, 13801 Grant Street, Space #450, Thornton, Colorado
LOFT:
Meridien Mall, 470 Lewis Ave., Meridien, Connecticut
Cape Cod Mall, 769 Iyannough Road, Room S165, Hyannis, Massachusetts
Colonial Brookwood Village, 603 Brookwood Village, Space 105, Birmingham, Alabama
Mall at Barnes Crossing, 1001 Barnes Crossing Rd., Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Wellington Green, 10300 West Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, Florida
Solomon Pond Mall, 601 Donald Lynch Blvd. Space N243, Marlborough, Massachusetts
662-64 W. Diversey, Chicago, Illinois
15 W Broughton St., Savannah, Georgia
The Mall of San Juan, 1000 Mall Of San Juan Blvd., San Juan, Puerto Rico
LOFT Outlet:
Albertville Premium Outlets, 6500 Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville, Minnesota
Tulare Outlet Centre, 1477 Retherford Street, Tulare, California
Puerto Rico Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlets Blvd, Barceloneta, Puerto Rico
Gaffney Premium Outlets, 1 Factory Shops Blvd., Gaffney, South Carolina
Lebanon Premium Outlets, One Outlet Village Blvd., Lebanon, Tennessee
Manchester Designer Outlets, 301 Depot St., Manchester Centre, Vermont
Colorado Mills, 14500 W. Colfax Ave., Room 171, Lakewood, Colorado
Philadelphia Mills, 1677 Franklin Mills Circle, Room 209A and SS Area, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Potomac Mills Mall, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Prince William, Virginia
Las Vegas Premium Outlets-North, 775 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada
North Bend Premium Outlets, 521 South Fork Avenue SW, North Bend, Washington
Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico
Outlets Williamsburg, 150 Tanger Dr., Williamsburg, Iowa
Elmore Marketplace, 4255 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Iowa
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, Zaragoza St. & Davis Ave, Laredo, Texas
Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Avenue, Altoona, Illinois
Sawgrass Mills Mall, 12801 West Sunrise Boulevard, 637A, Sunrise, Florida
Summit Fair Shopping Centre, 860 T NW Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
South Bay Centre, 7 Allstate Rd, Dorchester, Massachusetts
Tanger Outlets – Westgate, 6800 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, Colorado
Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Pkwy, Fort Collins, Colorado
Lou & Grey:
Northpark Centre, 8687 North Central Expressway, Spc. E2-734, Dallas, Texas
6150 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, Georgia
Natick Mall, 1245 Worcester St., Natick, Massachusetts
4151 The Circle @ North Hills Street, Raleigh, North Carolina
3442-3446 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago, Illinois
110 West Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California
Tysons Corner Centre, 1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Spc. #H003AU, McLean, Virginia
138 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York
Got a tip? Contact this reporter at [email protected] or with the secure messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 889-2143 using a non-work phone.
