How Ann Romney's Dress Choice Had An Anti-Obama Subtext

Ann Romney wearing her Oscar de la Renta gown at the Republican National Convention.

Photo: Associated Press

Ann Romney made her grand entrance to the Republican National Convention in a bright red Oscar de la Renta gown. Fashion buffs see her choice of designer as a jab at Michelle Obama.



That’s because Oscar de la Renta has a longstanding beef with the First Lady for not wearing more American designers.

According to Charlotte Cowles at New York Magazine:

He was incensed when she wore Alexander McQueen to a state dinner for Chinese president Hu Jintao in January 2011, telling WWD at the time:

“My understanding is that the visit was to promote American-Chinese trade — American products in China and Chinese products in America. Why do you wear European clothes?”

De la Renta was popular with many other first ladies including Laura Bush, Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton. But Michelle Obama has never worn his designs.

Beef aside, Cowles approves of Romney’s outfit.

“The cut itself is conservative and flattering, with elbow-length sleeves, a fold-over collar, and a trim belted waist,” Cowles wrote.

The estimated cost of the dress is around $2,000.

