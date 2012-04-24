Ann Romney: 'We Are Going To Win In November'

Photo: AP

STAMFORD, Conn. — At the start of the Prescott Bush Awards dinner here tonight, the crowd of Republicans groaned as they sat down — twice — only to be called back up for the national anthem and prayer of invocation. By the end of Ann Romney’s speech, the 800 or so were happy to stand up — unprompted. She guaranteed them her husband Mitt would be in the White House this time next fall.



“I am going to tell all of you something tonight,” she said. “And that is: We are going to win in November.”

Ann Romney continued to expand her role in the campaign here tonight, delivering the keynote speech at the 34th annual Prescott Bush Awards. There was hardly a difference from the key talking points she has pushed over the last couple weeks as her spotlight has increased, but the speech again served as confirmation that she will play an important part in her husband Mitt’s success this fall against President Barack Obama.

Because of Hilary Rosen’s comments that turned into a public spectacle last week, Ann Romney is virtually untouchable throughout the rest of the campaign. And she provides a unique, personal voice to humanize a husband that is routinely blasted for being out of touch. Here, she was in her comfort zone, talking to about 800 Connecticut Republicans — many of whom came to see her.

“It was powerful,” said Sen. Andrew Roraback, the state senator for Connecticut’s 30th district, talking about points during the speech when she choked up. “She’s obviously a very real person and a very emotional person. There’s no substitute for speaking from the heart, and that’s exactly what she did.”

Mitt Romney will easily win the Connecticut Republican primary tomorrow, and so this was Ann’s first official public event since her husband effectively clinched the Republican nomination.

Ann Romney was introduced as the “next First Lady of the United States.” She responded with confidence.

“We haven’t won yet,” she said. “But we will.”

Photo: AP

Throughout the speech, she again served as the voice to connect Republicans and the Romney campaign with women. She said she can identify with the struggles of the stay-at-home mother

At the same time, she pushed for the humanization of Mitt Romney. She talked about her “darkest moments” and how he handled it as her husband.

“He has been by my side in good days and bad days,” she said, referring specifically to diagnoses of multiple sclerosis and breast cancer. “I had to have him believing in me and trusting that I could do the right things and pull through this.”

Later, she got in a shot at Rosen when detailing how Mitt told her that her physical duties as a stay-at-home mother didn’t matter — maintaining the house, paying the bills. Or, as she put it, “which some people think isn’t work.” That drew loud applause.

There was one other moment that Ann Romney got a big round of applause: at the end of her speech.

This is why she thinks — despite saying that it will be hard to defeat Obama — that the First Lady prediction will come to fruition: Because, like she said again and again before Rosen’s comments, she has heard the concerns from women. Concerns about their jobs, their husbands’ jobs, the economy and even, “believe it or not,” the federal budget deficit.

“I am going to tell all of you something tonight,” she said. “And that is: We are going to win in November.”

They didn’t stop clapping for more than 30 seconds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.