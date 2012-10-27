Mitt Romney's Secret Weapon Has Landed In Virginia And Is Getting The Rockstar Treatment

Walter Hickey
romney supporters crowd phone

Photo: Walter Hickey / BI

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The two presidential candidates and their surrogates have been dropping in and out of the tourist destination trying to win support in this swing city. Ann Romney toured the Williamsburg Peanut Shop today and emerged to find hundreds of ecstatic supporters rallying around her and her husband. 

Ann Romney’s support among women could be crucial for her husband’s presidential bid, as women are more likely to be undecided voters and Mitt needs as many as possible to win the state of Virginia. 

Here’s what happened at the rally.

The crowd lined up in front to the Peanut Shop hours before Romney set foot in Williamsburg

The store is in Downtown Colonial Williamsburg, so the security is bound to be a little different

Congressman Rob Whitman, the representative from crucial James City County, popped out for a moment to wave to the crowd

Ann's bus was running late -- traffic from Virginia Beach is notoriously brutal -- but supporters were unfazed

After a while Peanut Shop employees came out and passed around some of the shop's specialties to the crowd

Whitman came out and stalled the crowd with a speech

Finally, Ann Romney -- flanked by Cindy McCain -- arrived at the shop

Romney had just came from Virginia Beach, where she talked to widows of troops who fell in the Iraq War.

Romney chats with the shop's manager and samples some of the product. She's a fan.

After a photo-op inside the shop with two volunteers, it's time for the main event

You might not know it, but Ann Romney is a natural at this

The crowd goes nuts when she bursts out of the shop

The local press snapped pictures constantly, but by now Romney just seems used to it

The most devoted supporters got there hours ago, and they were overwhelmingly women

Ann introduces Cindy McCain, a crowd favourite, and Congressman Whitman

Ann owns the makeshift stage, relating a story about when she met with Barbara Bush at a fundraiser

Bush told a crowd of big-ticket donors that they weren't doing enough

Romney gets constant applause from the crowd as she finishes her speech and makes her way down the line

Everyone wants face time with the woman they hope will be the First Lady, but many have to settle for a picture.

The kitchen crew at the Blue Talon, a restaurant next door, drops everything and takes pictures of Ann from behind their window

The crowd is full of families with kids

This supporter, who goes to the College of William and Mary a block away, is thrilled to get a picture with Ann

She tells the students that her husband will do what he can to make sure they have jobs after college

Ann hugs this supporter and the crowd goes wild

She's killing it with young women, many from William and Mary

Cindy McCain is also a huge crowd pleaser

The pair shakes hands all the way along the walk to the bus, and people are thrilled

After the stop, Ann and the bus pull out of Williamsburg and head for her next stop.

Romney's gains among women can't make the president feel great.

