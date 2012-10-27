Mitt Romney's Secret Weapon Has Landed In Virginia And Is Getting The Rockstar Treatment

Photo: Walter Hickey / BI
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The two presidential candidates and their surrogates have been dropping in and out of the tourist destination trying to win support in this swing city. Ann Romney toured the Williamsburg Peanut Shop today and emerged to find hundreds of ecstatic supporters rallying around her and her husband.
Ann Romney’s support among women could be crucial for her husband’s presidential bid, as women are more likely to be undecided voters and Mitt needs as many as possible to win the state of Virginia.
Here’s what happened at the rally.
Congressman Rob Whitman, the representative from crucial James City County, popped out for a moment to wave to the crowd
Ann's bus was running late -- traffic from Virginia Beach is notoriously brutal -- but supporters were unfazed
After a while Peanut Shop employees came out and passed around some of the shop's specialties to the crowd
Romney had just came from Virginia Beach, where she talked to widows of troops who fell in the Iraq War.
Romney gets constant applause from the crowd as she finishes her speech and makes her way down the line
Everyone wants face time with the woman they hope will be the First Lady, but many have to settle for a picture.
The kitchen crew at the Blue Talon, a restaurant next door, drops everything and takes pictures of Ann from behind their window
This supporter, who goes to the College of William and Mary a block away, is thrilled to get a picture with Ann
She tells the students that her husband will do what he can to make sure they have jobs after college
