Chris Matthews Launched Into A Bizarre Rant On Mitt Romney After Ann Romney's Speech

After paying Ann Romney a compliment on her widely praised speech Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, liberal MSNBC host Chris Matthews went berserk about Mitt Romney’s appearance at the end of Ann’s speech.



Matthews — who had a more visible outburst Monday morning at the RNC — went on a diatribe about how he thought Ann’s attempt to “humanize” her husband were thrown off by Mitt’s weird appearance, in which he and Ann shared a kiss on stage.

“But then he came out at the end,” Matthews said, after saying Ann gave a “good speech.”

“And he almost looked like he came out on wheels, like he’s not really Mitt Romney. That person who came out there like that, almost a statue of a person. His odd animation — his odd lack of animation. The way he moved in the room at the end was strange. She’s a real person, but she really advertised a Mr.-Fix-It.”

Matthews went on to call Romney a “conehead who doesn’t seem like an Earthling.” And, “a rather wooden-like figure.”

In a different segment, he said Romney “looked like Prince Charles visiting New Guinea,” comparing him to an oblivious outsider coming into a culture where everyone is excited about something and he doesn’t get why. (h/t @KristilA)

Watch the full clip below:



