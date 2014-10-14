Ann Romney Says Mitt Is 'Done. Done. Done.' With Running For President

AP Mitt and Ann Romney at the Republican National Convention in 2012.

Mitt Romney’s wife, Ann, shot down rising rumours her husband might mount another presidential campaign in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Monday evening.

“Done,” said Ann when asked when Mitt wanted to run again. “Completely. Not only Mitt and I are done, but the kids are done. … Done. Done. Done.”

Mitt Romney mounted his White House bid in 2008 after serving as governor of Massachusetts and was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012. There has been growing speculation he might launch a third campaign. On Monday, the Washington Post fuelled that fire with a story claiming Romney’s “friends” thought a “flurry of behind-the-scenes activity” including re-connecting with donors and campaigning for other Republicans is “nudging” Mitt Romney “to more seriously consider” running again in 2016.

Ann Romney spoke to the Los Angeles Times about a research facility for neurological diseases she and her husband helped to launch at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. When the newspaper pressed her about whether there was anything that might make her want her husband to run or whether she would support him if he decided to enter the race she said she has not yet “been pushed to that point mentally.”

