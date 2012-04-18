ANN ROMNEY: Our Dog LOVED Riding On The Roof Of The Car

Photo: ABC News

In an interview with Diane Sawyer last night, the Romneys finally tried to set the record straight on Seamus-gate, the dog-strapped-to-the-car story that has followed Mitt Romney since his first presidential campaign. “The dog loved it,” Ann Romney told Sawyer. “He would, like, go crazy because he was going with us on vacation. It was to me a kinder thing to bring him along than to leave him in the kennel for t– in– in– in a kennel for two weeks.”



According to Ann Romney, Seamus only got sick one time, because he has “eaten turkey on the counter.” She added that “it’s crazy” that the Seamus story has gained so much traction.

Sawyer then asked Mitt Romney if he would strap a family pet to the roof again, if given the chance.

“Certainly not with the attention it’s received,” Romney said.

That Sawyer even asked the question about Seamus is a testament to the staying power of the story. As Chris Cillizza of the Washington Post pointed out a few weeks ago, the story has stuck around because it reinforces the perception that Romney is unfeeling and a little bit weird.

DON’T MISS PHOTOS: Dogs Against Romney Protest Outside The Westminster Dog Show

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.