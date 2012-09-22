Ann Romney's Plane Just Made An Emergency Landing After Cabin Filled With Smoke

Ann Romney’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Colorado this afternoon, after the plane filled with smoke, according to tweets from Mitt Romney’s campaign press secretary Andrea Saul.



Saul reports that the problem was caused by an electrical fire, and that no one was injured.

Photo: Twitter / @andreamsaul

Photo: Twitter / @andreamsaul

Photo: Twitter / @andreamsaul

Photo: Twitter / @andreamsaul

Saul also tweeted this picture, of firemen rushing to the plane after the landing:

Photo: Twitter / @andreamsaul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.