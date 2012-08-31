Ann Romney Invited To Officiate Gay Wedding On 'Modern Family'

Photo: Getty

After revealing to “Entertainment Tonight” that “Modern Family” is her favourite show, Ann Romney received a personal invitation from show co-creator Steve Levitan to marry Mitch and Cam, the loveable gay couple (played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet) on the hit ABC comedy series.”Thrilled Ann Romney says ModFam is her favourite show. We’ll offer her the role of officiant at Mitch & Cam’s wedding. As soon as it’s legal,” Levitan later tweeted.



Of course, the offer was sarcastic and a jab at the Romney’s public stance on their opposition to gay marriage.

The Romney’s will contribute $4.13 million over the next two years to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—which largely funded Proposition 8 in California, making gay marriage illegal in the state.

The Obamas also cite “Modern Family” as one of their favourite shows, but shouldn’t receive as snarky of a response from the show’s creator, as The President came out in June in support of gay marriage—but has yet to propose legislation on the matter.

The Obamas and Romneys will have a good bit to look forward to in the new season of “Modern Family,” including Gloria’s (played by Sofia Vergara) pregnancy and, of course, the wedding.

