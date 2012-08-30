Everyone Loved Ann Romney's Awesome Speech, But Chris Christie's Big Keynote Flopped

After two of the Republican National Convention’s blockbuster speeches came back-to-back Tuesday night, the consensus emerged that Ann Romney’s speech was a hit, while New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s flopped.



Ann Romney roused the crowd with a speech that sought to close the likability gap between her husband, Republican nominee Mitt Romney, and President Obama. Christie, meanwhile, was roundly panned for a speech that too often seemed like a calling card for his own potential presidential ambitions in 2016. He mentioned Mitt Romney only seven times, compared with more than 35 mentions of himself.

We break down the two speeches here:

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

Apple’s Big Win Over Samsung Is Validation For Steve Jobs And Apple

Hopes For Chinese Stimulus Are Waning And That’s Been Bad News For Stocks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.