Here's how to fix the financial model for Brexit

Ann Pettifor, economist and author of “The Production of Money,” spoke with Business Insider about the problems she sees with the government’s Brexit strategy.

She said: “Brexit could be very good for the British economy if the government focused on the domestic economy and on demand, but they don’t want to do that.

“They’re talking about global Britain and about how we’re always going to be out there. Well, we’re not going to be out there because we don’t have enough goods to sell.”

Produced by Joe Daunt. Filmed by David Ibekwe

