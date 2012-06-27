Ann Curry Will Reap BIG Benefits From NBC's Ousting

Photo: Getty Images / Stephen Lovekin

NBC will be paying dearly for ousting Ann Curry from the “Today” show, which is reported to be happening next week.According to TMZ, Curry signed a long-term contract guaranteeing her $10 million a year when she agreed to take over as a “Today” show co-anchor.



The contract supposedly guaranteed that amount for three years.

However, its being reported NBC doesn’t want to pay up the remaining $20 million. Rather, the network wants to pay her $10 million and make her a foreign correspondent.

NBC and Curry’s lawyers are currently at odds as Curry, a 14-year veteran at the “Today” show, is opting for the $20 million and exit papers.

The network has already chosen a successor to Curry in Savannah Guthrie. An announcement is expected later this week or early next.

