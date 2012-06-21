Ann Curry May Soon Be Ousted As Anchor Of 'Today'

Photo: Getty

Just a year after succeeding Meredith Vieira as Matt Lauer‘s co-anchor on the “Today” show, NBC is said to be preparing to replace Ann Curry, according to The New York Times‘ Brian Stelter.The Times reports that private negotiations are currently underway to transition Curry, who has been with the show for 14 years, to a different role—possibly as a foreign correspondent, which would play up her in-the-field journalistic abilities.



While Curry has not had a television agent in years, she has reportedly hired well-known attorney, Robert Barnett, to represent her in the upcoming negotiations. And NBC is pushing to have everything in order before their Olympics coverage begins in July.

News of Curry’s possible departure comes after poor ratings on “Today,” with “ABC’s “Good Morning America” beating it for the first time ever this spring.

No word on contenders for Curry’s coveted position, but one name being thrown into the mix is co-host of the show’s 9 a.m. hour, Savannah Guthrie. Stay tuned.

