Ann Curry Officially Departs NBC After A Tumultuous Two Years

NBC / Today screencap Ann Curry leaves NBC after a tumultuous two and a half years.

Over two and a half years after being ousted from the “Today” show, Ann Curry is officially leaving NBC.

While Curry has not yet commented on reports, a senior NBC exec confirmed the departure to Deadline on Tuesday.

Deadline explains:

The former morning show co-host was very publicly pink slipped from Today on June 28, 2012 after just over a year on the sofa with Matt Lauer. With a hefty $US12 million a year contract in hand, Curry then became the National and International Correspondent for NBC News afterwards as well as a rarely seen Anchor At Large for her former show. Despite the titles and occasional stints hosting Meet The Press and the NBC Nightly News, Curry was a relatively small presence on-air in the past two years.

One NBC insider elaborated to PageSix: “Ann has been unhappy for a long time because she’s basically doing nothing, while NBC is unhappy that she has been paid a lot of money to do nothing.”

Curry is expected to make an official announcement later today that she is leaving the network to set up her own production company that will provide news reports and documentaries to numerous outlets, including NBC.

