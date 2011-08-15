Homeless People Have Taken Over Ann Curry's $3 Million Fixer-Upper

Looks like GMA gaining on her isn’t Ann Curry‘s only problem.



The “Today” host’s Manhattan real estate project — a $2.9 million townhouse — has become a go-to for hobos on the Upper West Side.

That’s because halting work on the empty apartment has been going on for eight years (Curry bought the place in 2003).

The New York Post was good enough to ask a “resident” of the place what he thinks of Curry:

“Ann Curry means crap to me!” barked the vagrant, who refused to give his name or age. “The reason I lived there was because they chased me out of Central Park.”

