Ann Coulter to campaign with Paul Ryan's primary challenger

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter will campaign with Paul Nehlen, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s primary challenger, a statement from the Wisconsin businessman’s campaign announced Thursday evening.

Coulter is scheduled to appear with Nehlen at two campaign events Saturday.

Ryan is expected to easily win his primary race, but a large faction of the conservative media world has given his challenger favourable coverage and heavily covered the race.

“You can’t even make this stuff up,” Ryan said of some of the attacks he’s faced in the press during a Thursday radio interview.

Sean Hannity, a Fox News host and one of the most influential conservative pundits in the country, warned Thursday that he also may endorse Nehlan’s campaign, explaining that he was tired of “spineless” Republican leadership.

“You know what, Paul Ryan wants to play this game — I haven’t made up my mind, either. He’s running against a guy in the primary,” he said. “I haven’t made up mind who I’m going to support.”

Ryan’s primary will take place Tuesday.

