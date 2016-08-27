Ann Coulter rips 'opportunist' Ted Cruz, declines to say if she'll support his reelection bid

Ann Coulter slammed Ted Cruz late last week in an interview promoting her new book, refusing to say whether she would support the Texas senator when he is up for reelection in 2018.

“It probably won’t really matter,” Coulter told Business Insider while on a book tour for her latest offering, “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome.”

“I tend not to get involved in primaries,” added the conservative firebrand, one of Donald Trump’s fiercest supporters, when asked twice on whether she would support Cruz’s reelection bid.

Coulter laced into Cruz throughout the interview, calling the former Republican presidential candidate a “little wild sometimes” and arguing he was a “kind of tedious nails on a blackboard speaker.”

“At one point or another, everybody would kind of get a queasy feeling,” the 11-time New York Times bestselling author said of Cruz.

“This idea that he’s kind of an opportunist, and maybe he was going with the Bush team, remember he worked on Bush’s first election,” she added, referring to former President George W. Bush. “And then he gets shunted out of the White House into, what was it, the Federal Trade Commission. People just — he seems to have kind of a grating personalty.”

Coulter said that Cruz perhaps did the “outsider role” a “bit too much.”

“I mean, you can fight for your principles without being the most hated member of the United States Senate,” he said. “And he was not telling the truth. There was a reason Donald Trump called him ‘Lyin Ted.’ Now, he was at least smart enough unlike the rest of them, to imitate Trump’s positions.”

“But he was born in Canada, not a natural born citizen, can’t be president.”

The “final straw” with Cruz came when he delivered his “utterly self-indulgent speech at the Republican National Convention,” Coulter said.

“I mean, don’t give a speech if you’re not going to endorse the candidate,” she said. “We’re a party and this has been happening throughout Trump’s campaign. He keeps extending the olive branch. He keeps trying to play fair with the RNC and the party. He takes the pledge.”

Coulter has found herself in a bit of an awkward position this week, as Trump has considerably softened his immigration stance — the one thing she said could cause her to retract her support.

