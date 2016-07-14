Ann Coulter on Roger Ailes: 'I've heard the allegations before,' and here's the 'funny little footnote'

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter said Tuesday she has heard throughout the years about allegations of sexual harassment against Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, but never experienced any discrimination personally.

“I know about the allegations,” Coulter told Business Insider in an interview, adding that she “never really met” Ailes because he “never hired” her to work at the cable-news network.

“I have heard the allegations before,” she said. “Obviously, I’ve never experienced it. I’ve barely ever met him. I have met him socially.”

Coulter, however, did reveal a “funny little footnote” she said she was reminded of when former “Fox & Friends” co-host Gretchen Carlson filed her shock lawsuit against the Fox News chairman.

“I have always said, ‘Oh come on! I don’t believe this. If any of this were true someone would bring a lawsuit!'” Coulter said. “I am being reminded of that this week.”

Coulter was never formally employed by the network, but she has been a frequent guest on many of its shows for years. The conservative firebrand spoke to Business Insider after participating in an election debate with CNN political commentator Sally Kohn at New York City’s Comedy Cellar on Tuesday night.

Ailes was accused of sexual harassment by Carlson after her contract was not renewed by Fox News. Six other women — two on the record and four who spoke on the condition of anonymity — claimed to The New Yorker over the weekend that they had been sexually harassed by the Fox News chief. More claims were made Wednesday evening.

The charges have been vehemently disputed by several Fox News personalities who have come out in defence of Ailes, including Kimberly Guilfoyle and Sean Hannity.

Host Neil Cavuto wrote an op-ed in Business Insider on Tuesday about “the character of Roger Ailes.” In it, he called the allegations against his longtime boss “sick.”

A network spokesperson further added on Wednesday that Carlson “never filed a formal complaint to the network’s human resources or legal department about the alleged harassment.”

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump defends his praise of Saddam Hussein



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.