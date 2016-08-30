Ann Coulter gets completely slaughtered by comics at the celebrity roast of Rob Lowe

Getty Ann Coulter at the celebrity roast of Rob Lowe.

The taping for the Comedy Central celebrity roast of Rob Lowe was filmed Sunday night in Los Angeles, and though Lowe may have been on the hot seat, the guests on stage directed all their venom at fellow roaster Ann Coulter.

The conservative commentator was invited to roast Lowe, but it turns out the most brutal jokes of the night on stage were at expense, according to The Daily Beast.

“Ann is one of the most repugnant, hateful, hatchet-face b—–s alive,” said stand up comic Jimmy Carr at the taping. “It’s not too late to change, Ann. You could kill yourself!”

“The only person you will ever make happy is the Mexican who digs your grave,” said comedian Nikki Glaser.

Even singer Jewel got in on it: “I do want to say as a feminist that I can’t support everything that’s been said tonight. But as someone who hates Ann Coulter, I’m delighted.”

The comics at the celebrity roasts, spearheaded by comic Jeff Ross, are known for never holding back. And “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson proved that when he took the podium and called Coulter a “racist c–t” during his slot.

“Everybody has such thin skin,” Coulter, who is a supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, told The Daily Beast after the taping. “Bless their hearts, they were trying to be funny.”

The celebrity roast of Rob Lowe will air on Comedy Central on Labour Day.

