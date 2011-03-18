ANN COULTER: Don't Believe The Experts, Radiation Is Actually GOOD For You

Last night, Ann Coulter came on to The O’Reilly Factor and said this:



“There is a growing body of evidence that radiation in excess of what the government says are the minimum amounts we should be exposed to are actually good for you and reduce cases of cancer.”

Yes, you read that correctly. According to Ann Coulter, radiation is actually the cure for cancer, and, no, she was not talking about chemo levels of radiation. She meant living in the shadow of Chernobyl.

Coulter cited a number of articles from, of all places, The New York Times to prove her point, and then took the media to task for not reporting on this “because a, it’s not sensationalistic to say, ‘oh, humans are going to have two heads’ and b, it’s antinuclear power.”

O’Reilly, in response to this nonsense, jokingly said “we should all be heading for the nuclear reactor leaking and kind of sunbathing,” to which Coulter actually agreed!

At that point O’Reilly became serious, and told his audience “to be very cautious about all this,” as if after listening to Coulter, viewers at home were going to go rub themselves down with uranium. O’Reilly:

“You have to be responsible in a sense that the prevailing wisdom is there is a level of radiation that’s going to hurt you and perhaps kill you. All you have to do is look at what happened here in New York City on 9/11. The people exposed just to the debris coming from the collapsed towers are having a myriad of health problems. All right? Health problems all day long. And there’s is variety of them. So you have to err on the side of caution. What you say may be true. There may be some doses of radiation in the human body can ward off infection. But in something like this, you have to get the folks out of there and you have to report worse case scenarios. You have to.”

Video below:

