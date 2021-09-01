Ann Coulter sided with Biden on Afghanistan over withdrawal, calling Trump a ‘wuss’ who broke his promise

Ann Coulter. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ann Coulter sided with Biden over Trump in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

She said Biden kept a “promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office.”

“Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it.”

The conservative commentator Ann Coulter backed President Joe Biden’s defense of his military withdrawal from Afghanistan and said former President Donald Trump had “abandoned” his promise to do so.

Coulter shared a New York Times tweet that reported on Biden’s defense of the troop pullout, in which Biden said he would not continue a “forever war.”

Coulter wrote: “Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office.”

She said in another tweet that “Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it.”

She also shared some old tweets by Trump during his presidency where he said the US should bring its soldiers home.

Trump repeatedly said in his 2016 campaign that US troops should leave Afghanistan.

Trump made a conditional peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, which committed the US to cutting the number of troops in Afghanistan if the Taliban did not provide support to terrorist groups.

Biden has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for the withdrawal, which saw chaos and death at the airport as people scrambed to leave Afghanistan and some US citizens and Afghan allies left behind.

Biden said he inhereted the situation from Trump.

“My predecessor, the former President, signed an agreement with the Taliban to remove U.S. troops by May the 1st, just months after I was inaugurated,” he said.

“It included no requirement that the Taliban worked out a cooperative governing arrangement with the Afghan government. But it did authorize the release of 5,000 prisoners last year, including some of the Taliban’s top war commanders among those who just took control of Afghanistan. By the time I came to office the Taliban was in the strongest military position since 2001.”