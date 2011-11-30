Ann Coulter Got Bleeped Out Of 'Morning Joe' This Morning For Calling John McCain Names (VIDEO)

After some back and forth on Twitter yesterday between Ann Coulter and Joe Scarborough, Coulter was booked on ‘Morning Joe’ this morning and proceeded to do what she always does, namely, cause trouble.



During her short segment Coulter, who is a Romney supporter, was bleeped out for appearing to call John McCain a “douchebag” (at least she didn’t call Obama a “dick”?).

“What did I say? Oh, douche bag.”

“Just blur it all out,” said Scarborough.

“OK, well they got the general drift of that,” responded Coulter. “Consistency is not a great thing, and especially someone like John McCain who consistently annoyed conservatives, bragged about annoying conservatives, and would claim he was courageous by attacking conservatives and getting good press in the New York Times.”

A short time later Coulter referred to Ted Kennedy (much-beloved by the ‘MJ’ table) as “human pestilence.”

MSNBC hasn’t posted the clip on their website but Politico grabbed it and Newsbusters clipped the Kennedy moment. Both below.





