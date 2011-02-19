BIPARTISANSHIP! Ann Coulter Goes On MSNBC (Yes!), Says Running For President Would Be A 'Step Down' For Sarah Palin

At CPAC this year, Ann Coulter went on stage and said, “If we don’t run Chris Christie, Romney will be the nominee and we’ll lose.”



Last night she came into enemy territory, and reiterated her point to Lawrence O’Donnell, her former colleague at MSNBC.

“I gave a prediction and I warned the CPAC kids, maybe you can laugh at me in two years but that’s my prediction. Run Chris Christie, he’s the only one who can beat Obama. If it’s not Christie, it will be Romney, if Christie doesn’t run.”

She called Christie “very articulate” and someone who has “taken brave positions that no other Republican was willing to take.”

Coulter also pronounced her admiration for Sarah Palin.

“I love her. I think she could win the nomination. I especially love her for her enemies. I’m insanely jealous of that. I love her for how she makes liberal heads explode.”

But, she believes that running for President would “be a step down” for Palin, since right now “she sends out a twitter and everybody’s talking about it.”

At the end of the interview, Coulter made a very interesting statement about President Obama’s chance in the 2012 race.

“By the way, come August, if the Supreme Court overturns Obama Rare and if the Republicans manage to cut spending, maybe I tell Christie don’t run this year, Obama will get re-elected. If Republicans manage to cut an enormous amount of spending and Obama Care is overturned, Obama will probably get reelected.”

Did Ann Coulter just say that overturning the health care law was a bad idea for Republicans?

Video below



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.