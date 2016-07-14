Ann Coulter: I would run America's immigration system 'like Tinder'

Conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter thinks the US should adopt an immigration policy similar to the popular dating app Tinder.

Donald Trump, who Coulter supports, has proposed an immigration policy that includes constructing a wall to halt the flow of illegal immigration from Mexico.

Coulter said Tuesday she would take a more individualized approach.

“The whole thing can be solved so simply if he just puts me in charge of immigration. Which I would run like Tinder,” she joked to Business Insider in an interview after participating in a debate at New York City’s Comedy Cellar.

“They will send me everyone who wants to immigrate here and I’ll decide them all before breakfast. I know they find it very complicated — who’s to say, who’s to say? No, Ann will say,” she said. “And I’ll be right. I will do it on looks, IQ, height — oh, and speaking English.”

When asked whether or not she would serve in a Trump administration, Coulter said she would be happy to play a role in immigration reform, but would prefer to head the Federal Communications Commission so she could regulate the media, which she sees as biased.

Coulter added that she herself has never used Tinder, but knows how it works.

