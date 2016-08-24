'I think it's fantastic': Ann Coulter says it's 'great' Gawker was forced to stop operating

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Political commentator Ann Coulter (L) attends Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 5, 2009 in New York City.

Ann Coulter says she’s ecstatic Gawker has closed its doors.

The conservative firebrand told Business Insider while promoting her latest book, “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome,” that she thought it was “great” the media company was forced to shut down.

“I mean, unlike liberals, I believe in free speech,” Coulter said. “But you know, just humiliating people for fun and putting up sex videos — no, that’s not. This is what turns people against the media.”

“And I think it’s fantastic,” she added.

Asked if she had anything to say to Gawker founder Nick Denton, Coulter said she didn’t.

“I think the message has been sent pretty clearly,” she said.

Gawker stopped publishing Monday afternoon after nearly 14 years in business.

Gawker Media had been forced to sell its various websites to Univision after losing a $135 million lawsuit to Hulk Hogan, a decision that is being appealed. The Spanish-language network apparently did not want Gawker, the flagship website, to continue operating, because it was seen as too toxic.

