COULTER: I'd like to be FCC chair to 'look at' the 'communications contracts' of major news outlets

Ann Coulter would like to chair the Federal Communications Commission under a Donald Trump presidency so she can examine some of the communications contracts held by major news outlets.

“I want FCC chairman,” Coulter told Business Insider last week. “I think some of the media has just gotten very powerful and very unfair.”

“And I think we should look at some of those, some of those communications contracts,” she continued.

Asked which media outlets in particular she was speaking of, Coulter responded, “Oh, you know, the ones governed by the FCC.”

She then implied that Fox News could be in her crosshairs if Trump let her oversee the commission.

“Well, if you weren’t born in America, you might not have America’s best interests at heart,” she said.

Fox News is controlled by News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch who was born in Australia.

“Maybe you shouldn’t own massive amounts of media in a country you would like to overrun with cheap labour,” Coulter said. “Anyone who is not born in the country who doesn’t seem to give two f—- about America. Anyone who fits into that category. Anyone.”

This is not the first time in 2016 that it has been suggested government should tame the power of news outlets.

Trump, who Coulter strongly supports, has said on several occasions that he would like to “open up” the libel countries in the US to make it easier to sue news outlets.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump defends his praise of Saddam Hussein



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.