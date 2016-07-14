ANN COULTER: Here's who Donald Trump should pick as his running mate

Conservative author Ann Coulter, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, doesn’t like any of the names being floated as the Manhattan billionaire’s possible running mate.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Govs. Mike Pence of Indiana and Chris Christie of New Jersey are all bad ideas, Coulter told Business Insider on Tuesday.

She presented her theory on what she believed to be really happening.

“I suspected it with Newt, and when he started talking about Pence, I became convinced he’s just throwing out absurd names so that when he finally presents his vice president, we’ll all be so relieved,” she said. “‘Oh at least it’s not Newt. At least it’s not Pence.”

Her choice for the role? Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an early Trump supporter who’s a big fan of the Manhattan billionaire’s plan to build a massive wall along the US-Mexico border.

“He’s no Sarah Palin, he’ll open his mouth and they will find out he’s not Sarah Palin or Dan Quayle,” Coulter said, referencing John McCain’s running mate in 2008 and George H.W. Bush’s vice president. “His issue is immigration. He’s tall, he’s young, he’s good-looking. But he could just be head of homeland security. I’d be ok with that.”

Coulter’s second choice was Scott Brown, the former Massachusetts senator who became the first person who served in the Senate to publicly endorse Trump.

She said pitched the ideas “to everyone I know who knows Trump, who can get to Trump, and to Trump himself.”

“Oh I’ve done everything,” she said. “I’ve sent carrier pigeons.”

Trump’s decision is considered to be imminent. He met with Pence in Indiana Wednesday and was set to meet later with Gingrich.

