Conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter recently dropped by Business Insider to discuss all things politics. We asked her whether or not she thinks Donald Trump has a legitimate shot at winning not only the Republican nomination, but also the general election.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.