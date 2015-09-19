Ann Coulter defends her controversial tweet about Jews

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter created a huge controversy during CNN’s Republican debate on Wednesday when she sent divisive tweet. Coulter was reacting to comments about Israel being made by some of the candidates during the debate.

Despite the outrage, Coulter never deleted the tweet and she accepted Business Insider’s invitation to come in for an interview.

