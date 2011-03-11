ANN COULTER: Scott Walker Is Not Fit For Office

Ann Coulter outdueled Sean Hannity on his own show Wednesday afternoon, putting the host in his place on both the NPR scandal and Wisconsin governor Scott Walker.

“We should not be discussing whether NPR is good or whether the programming is helpful. Where in the Constitution does it say that the United States Congress can fund things to help culture and education? It’s unconstitutional spending on this nonsense,” Coulter said near the end of the segment.

After saying there was a “a war for the country” between Republicans and Democrats, Coulter said she no longer thought Walker was a good fit for the country’s second-highest office.

“Two weeks ago I recommended Scott Walker as a potential vice presidential candidate for [Chris Christie]. Not anymore. You don’t hire who people who will put you on the phone with a fake David Koch and then run for President.”

Video below



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.