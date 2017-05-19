Tinder's VP of product is leaving the company

Business Insider Ankur Jain speaking at a Kairos Society dinner at the Rockefeller estate in 2017.

Tinder VP of product Ankur Jain, who joined the online-dating behemoth a year ago when it purchased his startup, is leaving the company, Business Insider has learned.

His departure will go into effect on June 2.

Last March, Tinder bought Humin, a startup created by Jain that primarily consisted of a contact-management app by the same name and a social networking app called Knock Knock, both of which were discontinued following the sale. The Humin app was basically a personal assistant that specialised in remembering all the tiny details when you meet somebody new, allowing you to later look that person up based on context search cues like “lives in Manhattan” or “emailed last week.” The startup had raised $US15 million, and was acquired by Tinder for an undisclosed sum.

When Tinder bought Humin, the idea seemed to be to expand beyond the dating sphere, which Tinder has tried through the launch of things like “Tinder Social” — though none of those efforts have caught fire like its dating elements.

In his post-Tinder life, Jain will work on Kairos Society Ventures, his new seed-stage venture fund. The fund is an offshoot of Kairos Society, a group of young entrepreneurs Jain founded while at Wharton in 2008, which is designed to “tackle some of the biggest problems” in the world. Jain is the son of well-known tech entrepreneur Naveen Jain, who is also on the board of Kairos Society.

Business Insider has reached out to both Tinder and Jain for comment.

