Car bomb kills 32, wounds over 100 in Turkish capital

Photo: Elif Sogut/ Getty Images.

A car bomb has killed at least 32 people and wounded more than 100 in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The explosion, which occurred in Guven Park in the Kizilay district, a key transport hub, is the second such attack in less than a month in the city.

The blast happened on Sunday at around 6.40pm local time, and the area was evacuated in case of a second attack.

There are reports the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or an affiliated group is responsible, although no group has yet claimed the attack.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu convened an emergency security meeting after the bombing.

CNN Turk and NTV is reporting that an Ankara court has ordered a nation-ban on access to social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, after images from the scene were shared on social media.

Turkish authorities have also issued a ban on broadcasting information about the blast.

The Wall Street Journal reports the attack comes two days after the US Embassy in Turkey warned of a “potential terrorist plot” in Ankara.

Last month a car bomber killed more than two dozen members of the Turkish military heading home from work in a convoy of buses. A small Kurdish separatist group took responsibility for that attack.

Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop spoke to the media this morning about the incident following a call with Australia’s ambassador to Turkey, James Larsen.

“Our ambassador was actually at that intersection in his vehicle about 20 metres away from the blast,” Bishop revealed.

“He’s fine, all the Australian staff engaged at the local embassy are fine. In fact, I understand no foreigners were either killed or injured in the attack, although investigations are still underway.

“The ambassador is somewhat shaken, but is focused on doing his job in ensuring that any Australians that might need support in Turkey at this time are receiving it.”

The Australian government has condemned the attack with Bishop saying the safety of all Australians currently in Turkey is a priority.

“We are constantly reviewing the security of our diplomates overseas, of course it’s an ongoing concern for us,” she said.

Here are some photos from the scene.

Photo: Elif Sogut/ Getty Images.

Photo: Defne Karadeniz/ Getty Images.

Photo: Defne Karadeniz/ Getty Images.

Photo: Defne Karadeniz/ Getty Images.

Photo: Elif Sogut/ Getty Images.

Photo: Elif Sogut/ Getty Images.

