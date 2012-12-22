YACHT OF THE WEEK: Escape The Winter With A Caribbean Cruise On The $24.9 Million 'Anjilis'

Photo: International Yacht Collection
It may be winter in the United States, but it’s still warm in the Caribbean, where the luxury yacht “Anjilis” is waiting for a new owner.The 161-foot yacht offers an excellent mix of modern features, colourful interiors, and Art Deco touches that make any cruise a pleasant one.
Built in 2009, the “Anjilis” is at port in Antigua. It is listed for sale by International Yacht Collection, for $24.9 million.
The entire top deck of the 'Anjilis' is open air. It has an 8-person Jacuzzi, a wet bar, and sun beds.
The lounge has a large television and plenty of room for everyone on board to watch movies together.
A stainless steel sculpture winds from the sky deck, down the grand staircase to the lower guest cabins.
There are three king cabins and one twin cabin. Each is equipped with an entertainment system and has an en suite shower.
The 'Anjilis' is powered by two 2,250 hp Caterpillar engines that provide enough power to cruise at 18 knots (20.7 mph).
