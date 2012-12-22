YACHT OF THE WEEK: Escape The Winter With A Caribbean Cruise On The $24.9 Million 'Anjilis'

Photo: International Yacht Collection

It may be winter in the United States, but it’s still warm in the Caribbean, where the luxury yacht “Anjilis” is waiting for a new owner.The 161-foot yacht offers an excellent mix of modern features, colourful interiors, and Art Deco touches that make any cruise a pleasant one.



Built in 2009, the “Anjilis” is at port in Antigua. It is listed for sale by International Yacht Collection, for $24.9 million.

