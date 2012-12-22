YACHT OF THE WEEK: Escape The Winter With A Caribbean Cruise On The $24.9 Million 'Anjilis'

Alex Davies
anjilis yacht

Photo: International Yacht Collection

It may be winter in the United States, but it’s still warm in the Caribbean, where the luxury yacht “Anjilis” is waiting for a new owner.The 161-foot yacht offers an excellent mix of modern features, colourful interiors, and Art Deco touches that make any cruise a pleasant one.

Built in 2009, the “Anjilis” is at port in Antigua. It is listed for sale by International Yacht Collection, for $24.9 million.

The entire top deck of the 'Anjilis' is open air. It has an 8-person Jacuzzi, a wet bar, and sun beds.

The sundeck even has a bathroom with a shower.

The custom-built table on the aft deck has room for 12 guests to eat outside.

The main salon is decorated with exotic wood finishes.

They are complemented by bright, blue and yellow colour schemes.

The formal dining room has sound proof walls and a table that seats 10.

The lounge has a large television and plenty of room for everyone on board to watch movies together.

The interior is Art Deco-inspired.

Electronics like DVD players and iPod docks are concealed behind paintings.

A stainless steel sculpture winds from the sky deck, down the grand staircase to the lower guest cabins.

The full-width owner's suite has its own bar and walk-in closets.

It has an office as well.

It includes his and her bathrooms that share a steam shower and Jacuzzi.

There are three king cabins and one twin cabin. Each is equipped with an entertainment system and has an en suite shower.

The 'Anjilis' is powered by two 2,250 hp Caterpillar engines that provide enough power to cruise at 18 knots (20.7 mph).

