Feminist Critic Anita Sarkeesian Canceled An Appearance At A University Because Of Death Threats

Feminist Frequency Feminist Frequency’s Anita Sarkeesian

Feminist culture critic Anita Sarkeesian was forced to cancel a speaking engagement at Utah State University on Wednesday because of threats against her and the attending audience.

Several staff members at the university received an anonymous terror threat from someone claiming to be a student. The email said that “

the deadliest school shooting in American history” would occur if the event was not canceled, according to the Standard-Examiner.

The email said Sarkeesian is “everything wrong with the feminist woman.”

“I will write my manifesto in her spilled blood, and you will all bear witness to what feminist lies and poison have done to the men of America,” the email also said.

Sarkeesian, who is the author of the video series Feminist Frequency, tweeted that she didn’t cancel the talk because of the threats, but because she didn’t think the venue was secure.

Requested pat downs or metal detectors after mass shooting threat but because of Utah’s open carry laws police wouldn’t do firearm searches.

— Feminist Frequency (@femfreq) October 15, 2014

To be clear: I didn’t cancel my USU talk because of terrorist threats, I canceled because I didn’t feel the security measures were adequate.

— Feminist Frequency (@femfreq) October 15, 2014

In a statement, the University of Utah confirmed the threats and the cancelation of the event.

“During the discussion, Sarkeesian asked if weapons will be permitted at the speaking venue,” the statement says. “Sarkeesian was informed that, in accordance with the State of Utah law regarding the carrying of firearms, if a person has a valid concealed firearm permit and is carrying a weapon, they are permitted to have it at the venue.”

This isn’t the first time Sarkeesian was threatened, nor is it the first time she was threatened at a large speaking engagement. Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was made back in March at the Game Developers Choice Awards, according to Kotaku. The awards continued without incident.

In August, Sarkeesian was forced to leave her home following rape threats.

There has been a huge controversy in the gaming industry recently — called GamerGate — in which some video game fans claim that game developers and journalists have relationships with each other that are too close, breaching ethical guidelines for writers reviewing video games.

GamerGate is also being blamed for various threats against women. Sarkeesian says at least one of the many threats against her and feminists at the university claimed affiliation with GamerGate.

GamerGate has created such a firestorm that Intel pulled advertising from gaming site Gamasutra over an opinion piece about sexism in the gaming industry.

You can read more about the intricacies of GamerGate over at Gawker.

We’ve reached out to Sarkeesian and will update this post when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.